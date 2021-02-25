Little league baseball to return to the southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of little league alumni on the southeast side have banded together to bring little league baseball back to the community

The Southeast Revival Baseball league will hit the diamonds the first weekend in May. They will be playing at the Village Woods little league diamond as well as at Klotz Park and at the New Covenant Worship Center Impact Zone. The league will offer children ages five through twelve tee-ball, pitching machine minor league, kids pitch major league and a softball league.



League president Scott Everson said the board wanted to bring little league baseball back to give families a place to connect.

“I really think it’s an opportunity for the youth in to have something different to do that’s healthy, good exercise and allows them a chance to be with adult mentors and share a healthy and exciting activity with their families,” said Everson, who played in and coached little league baseball at Village Woods in the 1970s and ’80s.

The league has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club as well as several businesses in the area to put on the league. They are hoping to sign up enough players to have six teams of twelve players in each league.

Registration will take place on Saturday, February 27, and Saturday, March 6 at both the St. Henry Parrish Center and Bridge of Grace Ministry Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per player. Members of the Boys and Girls Club will not have to pay that fee, as the league is included in the club fee they already pay.