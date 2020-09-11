Literacy Alliance fundraiser seeking “Funniest in the Fort”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With everyday life becoming more and more serious, the Literacy Alliance wanted to find a new way to bring laughter to our community while raising money to support the educational journey of adult learners in Allen, Adams and Wells Counties.

The organization is now on the hunt for the “Funniest in the Fort.” It’s a contest to find the best joke teller in Fort Wayne.

The online fundraiser will pit local celebrities and business leaders in a jovial joust. Starting on September 11th, the public is invited to watch these jesters online and vote with their dollars for their favorite. You can cast your vote here. Voting ends on September 18th.

All donations will support the The Literacy Alliance’s mission of empowering adults to succeed at work, at home and in the community.