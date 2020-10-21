Listing: Halloween trick-or-treating hours

Albion
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Andrews
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Angola
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Ashley
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Auburn
Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Avilla
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Berne
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Bluffton
Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Butler
Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Churubusco
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Columbia City
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Decatur
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Defiance
Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fremont
Oct. 31 from 5-7

Garrett
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Gas City
Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

Geneva
Oct. 31 from 5-6:45 p.m.

Hamilton
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Hartford City
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Hicksville
Oct. 31 from 4-6

Hudson
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Huntertown
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Huntington
Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kendallville
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Leesburg
Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Ligonier
Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Marion
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Markle
Oct. 30 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Monroe
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nappanee
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

New Haven
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Manchester
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

North Webster
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Ossian
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Portland
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Roanoke
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Rome City
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Shipshewana
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Syracuse
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Topeka
Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Van Wert
Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Wabash
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Warren
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Warsaw
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Waterloo
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Winona Lake
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

