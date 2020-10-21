Listing: Halloween trick-or-treating hours

Albion
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Andrews
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Angola
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Ashley
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Auburn
Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Avilla
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Berne
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Bluffton
Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Butler
Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Churubusco
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Columbia City
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Decatur
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Defiance
Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fremont
Oct. 31 from 5-7
Garrett
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Gas City
Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.
Geneva
Oct. 31 from 5-6:45 p.m.
Hamilton
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Hartford City
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Hicksville
Oct. 31 from 4-6
Hudson
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Huntertown
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Huntington
Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Kendallville
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Leesburg
Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Ligonier
Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Marion
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Markle
Oct. 30 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Monroe
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nappanee
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
New Haven
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
North Manchester
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
North Webster
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Ossian
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Portland
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Roanoke
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Rome City
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Shipshewana
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Syracuse
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Topeka
Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Van Wert
Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Wabash
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Warren
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Warsaw
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Waterloo
Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Winona Lake
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.