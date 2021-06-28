Listing: Fireworks displays around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio

The following is a list of area fireworks displays. If you know of an event not listed here, let us know.
Albion
July 2 @ 8 p.m.
Central Noble High School campus
Angola
July 4 beginning @ 11 a.m.
Fireworks to follow
Commons Park
Auburn
TBA
Bluffton
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Bluffton Harrison Middle School
Columbia City
July 3 @ dusk
Morsches Park
Decatur
July 4
Music and food, with fireworks at dusk
Riverside Center
Defiance
July 2 beginning @ 2 p.m.
With carnival rides, music and food followed by fireworks
Kingsbury Park
Delphos
July 3 beginning @ 3 p.m.
Activities during the day followed by fireworks
Stadium Park
Dunkirk
July 3 time TBA
City Park
Fairmount
July 3 @ 9:30 p.m.
Playacres Park
Fort Wayne
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Indiana Michigan Power downtown
Garrett
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Eastside park
Gas City
July 4 @ dusk
Gas City ‘Beaner Linn’ Park
Hamilton
July 4 @ dusk
Double H Farms
Huntington
July 2 @ dusk
Huntington high school
Kendallville
July 4 @ dusk
Bixler Lake park
Lake James
July 3 @ dusk
Lake James
Lake Wawasee
July 3 @ 10:15 p.m.
Marion
July 3 @ 5p.m.
With food and music, fireworks at dusk
Matter Park
Markle
July 4 @ dusk
Markle Fish and Game Club
Nappanee
July 4 @ 10:15 p.m.
Stauffer Park
North Manchester
July 3 @ 8 p.m.
Roann
North Webster
July 3 @ 10p.m.
Portland
July 4 @ dusk
Jay County Fairgrounds
Roann
July 3
Tractor pulling field
Roanoke
TBA
Rome City
July 2 @ 9 p.m.
Sylvan Lake
Syracuse
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Syracuse Lake
Topeka
July 4
Events begin @ 10 a.m. with fireworks to follow
509 E. Lake St.
Wabash
TBA
Warren
July 3 @ dusk
Tower Park
Waynedale
TBA
Winona Lake
July 3 @ 10 p.m.
Winona Lake
Wolcottville
July 10
Taylor Park