Listing: Fireworks displays around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio

The following is a list of area fireworks displays.  If you know of an event not listed here, let us know.

Albion
July 2 @ 8 p.m.
Central Noble High School campus

Angola
July 4 beginning @ 11 a.m.
Fireworks to follow
Commons Park

Auburn
TBA

Bluffton
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Bluffton Harrison Middle School

Columbia City
July 3 @ dusk
Morsches Park

Decatur
July 4
Music and food, with fireworks at dusk
Riverside Center

Defiance
July 2 beginning @ 2 p.m.
With carnival rides, music and food followed by fireworks
Kingsbury Park

Delphos
July 3 beginning @ 3 p.m.
Activities during the day followed by fireworks
Stadium Park

Dunkirk
July 3 time TBA
City Park

Fairmount
July 3 @ 9:30 p.m.
Playacres Park

Fort Wayne
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Indiana Michigan Power downtown

Garrett
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Eastside park

Gas City
July 4 @ dusk
Gas City ‘Beaner Linn’ Park

Hamilton
July 4 @ dusk
Double H Farms

Huntington
July 2 @ dusk
Huntington high school

Kendallville
July 4 @ dusk
Bixler Lake park

Lake James
July 3 @ dusk
Lake James

Lake Wawasee
July 3 @ 10:15 p.m.

Marion
July 3 @ 5p.m.
With food and music, fireworks at dusk
Matter Park

Markle
July 4 @ dusk
Markle Fish and Game Club

Nappanee
July 4 @ 10:15 p.m.
Stauffer Park

North Manchester
July 3 @ 8 p.m.
Roann

North Webster
July 3 @ 10p.m.

Portland
July 4 @ dusk
Jay County Fairgrounds

Roann
July 3
Tractor pulling field

Roanoke
TBA

Rome City
July 2 @ 9 p.m.
Sylvan Lake

Syracuse
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Syracuse Lake

Topeka
July 4
Events begin @ 10 a.m. with fireworks to follow
509 E. Lake St.

Wabash
TBA

Warren
July 3 @ dusk
Tower Park

Waynedale
TBA

Winona Lake
July 3 @ 10 p.m.
Winona Lake

Wolcottville
July 10
Taylor Park

