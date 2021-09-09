Listing: Area’s best fall festivals according to Visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Visit Fort Wayne has shared its listing of the area’s top fall festivals.

Fort Wayne tourism bureau posted the listing on Thursday, offering details on local festivals for food lovers, families and scare seekers.

“From period-authentic festivals, Halloween festivities, and frightening fun, there are many weekends perfect for a fall trip to Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Visit Fort Wayne wrote.

FOR THE EATERS

Visit Fort Wayne suggests a trip to the Grabill Country Fair and the Johnny Appleseed Festival for good eats. The Grabill Country Fair runs Sept. 9-11, and the popular Johnny Appleseed Festival will be held Sept. 18-19.

FOR FAMILIES

Looking for some family fall fun? Visit Fort Wayne suggests a trip to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for Wild Zoo Halloween, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival or the Botanical Conservatory.

Visit Fort Wayne writes:

“Open through October 31, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is the perfect place to take in the fall weather and discover some of the great animals and interactive exhibits. For a classic family fall day, spend your afternoon at the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival, which features hayrides, mazes, games, and food! And, for some picture-perfect fun, take a leisurely stroll through the Botanical Conservatory and discover their fun pumpkin path displays.”

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will also host its Pumpkin Train Oct. 9-10.

FOR SCARES

Looking for some spooky fun? Visit Fort Wayne suggests Fright Night in downtown Fort Wayne, set for Oct. 16. It features the popular Zombie Walk and Lantern Tours at The Old Fort, along with the Raven Scavenger Hunt at Promenade Park.