Listing: Area trick-or-treat dates and times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The City of Fort Wayne has announced that its Tall Grass/Weed Program is scheduled to end Friday. Neighborhood Code Compliance enforces the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

If anyone sees a possible violation, they are asked to call 311 or 260-427-8311. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the concern. The city said the complaint portal for 311 will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the last day of posting will be on Friday.