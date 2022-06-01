DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens across DeKalb County are working to improve the community for the future in listening sessions about growth and changes.

According to a release from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, on April 27-29, a group of 37 including mayors, nonprofit leaders and county representatives met for the first workshop and discussion. DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson said the innovative program is working toward the future.

“This unprecedented county-wide discussion was a great success. The fact that such a diverse group of leaders from government, business, education, nonprofit and community service organizations set aside 2.5 days for this workshop underscores just how important a collaborative vision for the future is to DeKalb County’s success,” said Commissioner Watson.

Community Foundation Executive Director Tanya Young called on community members to have their voices heard.

“We want to know your thoughts. The community sessions are designed to develop a foundation for building stronger, more sustainable communities by listening to the vision and values of residents of DeKalb County. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend,” said Young.

For the second phase, five more sessions are scheduled across DeKalb County in June and July.

“It takes everyone working (and dreaming) together, even with disagreement, to drive positive change for a better tomorrow,” said Young.