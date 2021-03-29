Listen: Retiring New Haven officer’s daughter dispatches his final call

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Police Officer Dan Ulrich retired Monday after 30 years on the force.

To commemorate his retirement, his daughter dispatched his final call. The department shared the call on its Facebook page.

Ulrich served as a road patrol officer, a K-9 handler, a crash investigator and field training officer over his career.

New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken said Ulrich was “one of those officers you could always depend on. Dan was committed to the citizens of New Haven and Allen County and truly enjoyed being a Police Officer.”

“We wish Dan a very well deserved happy retirement!” McCracken said.