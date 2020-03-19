List: Stores temporarily closing at Glenbrook Square Mall, Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Businesses are starting to temporarily close and/or adjust hours in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Glenbrook Square and Jefferson Pointe are no different.

The mall at 4201 Coldwater Road will open at noon and close at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Located at 4130 W Jefferson Blvd, Jefferson Pointe’s hours have not changed.

Here are a list of stores closing their doors temporarily:

Glenbrook Square: Stores closed starting March 19th at 6 p.m.

Aeropostale

American Eagle Outfitters

AT&T

Bath & Body Works

Buckle

Build-A-Bear

Champ’s

Charlotte Russe

The Children’s Place

Claire’s

Express

Finish Line

Forever 21

Francesca’s

H&M

Helzberg Diamonds

Hollister California

Hot Topic

House of Hoops By Foot Locker

Jared The Galleria of Jewelry

J.C.Penney

Journeys

Journeys Kidz

Justice

Kay Jewelers

Kids Foot Locker

Lane Bryant

Macy’s

Motherhood Maternity

New York & Company

P.F. Chang’s (Dining close: take out open)

Pandora

Red Robin (Dining close: take out open)

Rogers & Hollands Jewelers

TGI Fridays (Dining close: take out open)

Tillys

Torrid

Vans

Victoia’s Secret

Yankee Candle

Zales The Diamond Store

Jefferson Pointe: Stores closing March 19th at 6 p.m.

AMC Theatres

Aveda Experience Center

Bath & Body Works

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano (Dining close: take out open)

Brighton Collectibles

Buckle

Chick-fil-A (Dining close: take out open)

Chico’s

Chipotle (Dining close: take out open)

Claire’s

Cold Stone Creamery (Dining close: take out and online ordering open)

Eddie Merlot’s (Dining close: take out open)

FlatTop Grill (Dining close: take out open)

Jos. A. Bank

Justice

Loft

Logan’s Road House (Dining close: take out open)

Marshalls

McAlister’s Deli (Dining close: take out open)

O’Charley’s (Dining close: take out open)

Old Navy

Panera Bread (Dining close: take out and delivery open)

Petshion Boutique

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill (Dining close: take out and online ordering open)

Soma

Starbucks

Talbots

Torrid

Ulta Beauty

Vera Bradley

Victoria’s Secret

Von Maur

White House Black Market

Both Glenbrook Square Mall and Jefferson Pointe are still open even though several stores are closed. A majority of the stores say the will try and reopen at the end of March, beginning of April.

