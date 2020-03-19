List: Stores temporarily closing at Glenbrook Square Mall, Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Businesses are starting to temporarily close and/or adjust hours in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Glenbrook Square and Jefferson Pointe are no different.
The mall at 4201 Coldwater Road will open at noon and close at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Located at 4130 W Jefferson Blvd, Jefferson Pointe’s hours have not changed.
Here are a list of stores closing their doors temporarily:
Glenbrook Square: Stores closed starting March 19th at 6 p.m.
- Aeropostale
- American Eagle Outfitters
- AT&T
- Bath & Body Works
- Buckle
- Build-A-Bear
- Champ’s
- Charlotte Russe
- The Children’s Place
- Claire’s
- Express
- Finish Line
- Forever 21
- Francesca’s
- H&M
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Hollister California
- Hot Topic
- House of Hoops By Foot Locker
- Jared The Galleria of Jewelry
- J.C.Penney
- Journeys
- Journeys Kidz
- Justice
- Kay Jewelers
- Kids Foot Locker
- Lane Bryant
- Macy’s
- Motherhood Maternity
- New York & Company
- P.F. Chang’s (Dining close: take out open)
- Pandora
- Red Robin (Dining close: take out open)
- Rogers & Hollands Jewelers
- TGI Fridays (Dining close: take out open)
- Tillys
- Torrid
- Vans
- Victoia’s Secret
- Yankee Candle
- Zales The Diamond Store
Jefferson Pointe: Stores closing March 19th at 6 p.m.
- AMC Theatres
- Aveda Experience Center
- Bath & Body Works
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano (Dining close: take out open)
- Brighton Collectibles
- Buckle
- Chick-fil-A (Dining close: take out open)
- Chico’s
- Chipotle (Dining close: take out open)
- Claire’s
- Cold Stone Creamery (Dining close: take out and online ordering open)
- Eddie Merlot’s (Dining close: take out open)
- FlatTop Grill (Dining close: take out open)
- Jos. A. Bank
- Justice
- Loft
- Logan’s Road House (Dining close: take out open)
- Marshalls
- McAlister’s Deli (Dining close: take out open)
- O’Charley’s (Dining close: take out open)
- Old Navy
- Panera Bread (Dining close: take out and delivery open)
- Petshion Boutique
- Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill (Dining close: take out and online ordering open)
- Soma
- Starbucks
- Talbots
- Torrid
- Ulta Beauty
- Vera Bradley
- Victoria’s Secret
- Von Maur
- White House Black Market
Both Glenbrook Square Mall and Jefferson Pointe are still open even though several stores are closed. A majority of the stores say the will try and reopen at the end of March, beginning of April.
