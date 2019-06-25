List: Independence Day fireworks displays around the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s that time of year again when communities celebrate Independence Day with fireworks displays. Because the 4th of July falls during the week, not all displays take place on that day. Enjoy the festivities and stay safe!
Saturday, June 29
Dunkirk
Dusk
City Park
Hamilton
Dusk
Hog Hill
Leo
Dusk
Riverside Gardens Park
North Manchester
10 p.m.
Manchester University
Winona Lake
10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
Albion
Dusk
Central Noble Campus
Columbia City
10 p.m.
Morsches Park
Defiance
10 p.m.
Diehl Park
Fairmount
Dusk
Playacres Park
Marion
Dusk
Matter Park
Warren
Dusk
Tower Park
Waynedale
Dusk
Eagles FOE 248
Thursday, July 4
Angola
10 p.m.
Angola Commons Park
Bluffton
10 p.m.
Bluffton Middle School
Decatur
Dusk
Riverside Park
Delphos
10 p.m.
Stadium Park
Fort Wayne
10 p.m.
I&M Power Center, Downtown
Garrett
10 p.m.
Eastside Park
Gas City
Dusk
Beaner Linn Park
Kendallville
Dusk
Bixler Lake
Markle
Dusk
Fish & Game Park
Nappanee
10:15pm
Stauffer Park
Portland
10 p.m.
Jay County Fairgrounds
Roanoke
Dusk
Roanoke Park
Syracuse
Dusk
Lakeside Park
Topeka
10 p.m.
East Park
Friday, July 5
Auburn
10 p.m.
Auburn Auction Park
Huntington
Dusk
Huntington North High School
Wabash
Dusk
Field of Dreams
Wolcottville
10 p.m.
Taylor Park
Saturday, July 6
Angola
Dusk
Buck Lake Ranch
Angola
Dusk
Pokagon State Park
Chapman Lake
Dusk
Lake Wawasee
Dusk
Leesburg
10:30 p.m.
Lake Tippecanoe
North Webster
10 p.m.
Webster Lake
Roann
Dusk
Tractor Pull Field
Rome City
Dusk
Sylvan Lake