List: Independence Day fireworks displays around the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s that time of year again when communities celebrate Independence Day with fireworks displays. Because the 4th of July falls during the week, not all displays take place on that day. Enjoy the festivities and stay safe!

Saturday, June 29

Dunkirk
Dusk
City Park

Hamilton
Dusk
Hog Hill

Leo
Dusk
Riverside Gardens Park

North Manchester
10 p.m.
Manchester University

Winona Lake
10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Albion
Dusk
Central Noble Campus

Columbia City
10 p.m.
Morsches Park

Defiance
10 p.m.
Diehl Park

Fairmount
Dusk
Playacres Park

Marion
Dusk
Matter Park

Warren
Dusk
Tower Park

Waynedale
Dusk
Eagles FOE 248

Thursday, July 4

Angola
10 p.m.
Angola Commons Park

Bluffton
10 p.m.
Bluffton Middle School

Decatur
Dusk
Riverside Park

Delphos
10 p.m.
Stadium Park

Fort Wayne
10 p.m.
I&M Power Center, Downtown

Garrett
10 p.m.
Eastside Park

Gas City
Dusk
Beaner Linn Park

Kendallville
Dusk
Bixler Lake

Markle
Dusk
Fish & Game Park

Nappanee
10:15pm
Stauffer Park

Portland
10 p.m.
Jay County Fairgrounds

Roanoke
Dusk
Roanoke Park

Syracuse
Dusk
Lakeside Park

Topeka
10 p.m.
East Park

Friday, July 5

Auburn
10 p.m.
Auburn Auction Park

Huntington
Dusk
Huntington North High School

Wabash
Dusk
Field of Dreams

Wolcottville
10 p.m.
Taylor Park

Saturday, July 6

Angola
Dusk
Buck Lake Ranch

Angola
Dusk
Pokagon State Park

Chapman Lake
Dusk

Lake Wawasee
Dusk

Leesburg
10:30 p.m.
Lake Tippecanoe

North Webster
10 p.m.
Webster Lake

Roann
Dusk
Tractor Pull Field

Rome City
Dusk
Sylvan Lake

