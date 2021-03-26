List: Easter Egg Hunts, dog events and more

Easter is just over a week away and many communities, churches and groups are getting together to put on Easter Egg Hunts or Easter themed events for adults, kids and pets to attend.

Here is a list of some Easter events happening in the northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio area:

March 27

From 7 a.m. – April 4 at 9 p.m., New Haven United Methodist Church is holding a City Wide Egg Hunt. “You and your family are invited to join us for a city wide egg hunt! 12 generous families have volunteered their yards as hiding places for large eggs. All you have to do is save the address list and follow it in order and allow your kids to spot the eggs! This is a safe Easter event that takes place from inside your car. Easy right? You won’t collect the eggs or anything like that, just find them. The address list will be posted to our event page and on our website the night before the event begins. You can do this anytime during the week beginning on March 28th and going through Easter Sunday,” the Facebook event said.

From 8 a.m. – April 10 at 8 a.m., Syracuse Indiana Parks and Recreation is holding an Eggsploration EgoHunt at 1013 N. Long Dr., Syracuse. “Participants of all ages are welcome to explore Syracuse in this geocache style egg hunt! 10 geocache eggs will be hidden in various locations around Syracuse. Participants will be given passports with instructions and GPS coordinates to the first egg. Each egg will have coordinates that will guide participants to the next location. Completed passports must be turned into the Syracuse Community Center by 8:00PM on April 12 to be entered in a prize drawing. This event is free and pre-registration is not required. Passports can be picked up at the Syracuse Community Center or downloaded on www.syracuseparks.org once the hunt begins,” the Facebook event said.

At 9:45 a.m., Syracuse Indiana Parks and Recreation is holding a Lakeside Easter Egg Hunt at 1013 N. Long Dr., Syracuse. “Join us for this years annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeside Park! This event is open to all children ages 10 and under. Each age group will have their own time to hunt for eggs. After the hunt each child that returns the Eggs will receive a treat. 3 GOLDEN eggs will be hidden for each age group for a special prize. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket!” the Facebook event said. The horn will sound on time so don’t be late! Schedule: 9:45 a.m. ages 0-3 10:30 a.m. ages 4-6 11:15 a.m. ages 7-10

At 11 a.m., Nadean’s Cakes/Cookies/Catering will hold the Markle Easter Egg Hunt 2021 at 260 S. Clark St, Markle. “Any kid ages 0-11 may come participate in the hunt. Hunting will begin promptly at 11 am sharp, don’t be late! When you arrive be sure to watch for participants moving throughout the park. Find the designated area for your age to hunt in… Please bring a basket to collect eggs in. Return your eggs after the hunt is over and you have emptied your goodies,” the Facebook event said.

At 11 a.m., Pathway Christian Church is holding Pathway’s Eggciting Egg Hunt at 12732 Spencerville Rd., Harlan. “We would like to invite you and your family to come out and join us for a great time of Food, games and fun! We are excited to host our annual Eggciting Easter Egg Hunt. All grades are welcome and everything is free!” the Facebook event said.

From 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rub A Dub Dub Dog Grooming is holding an Easter Bunny Parade and Photos for your dogs at 3234 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne. “Join us for our annual celebration where your dog can be photographed with the Easter bunny and have a photo taken for FREE. Join us for deep discounts in our retail center also. You can dress up your dog or just allow them to strut around. We will also have Wicked Cupcake’s food truck on location! Come join us for a fun filled afternoon.,” the Facebook event said.



March 28

From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rural King Supply is holding Bunny Photos at 8801 U.S. 24 W, Fort Wayne. “Packages starting at $20. This year you will be able to take a number if it gets busy or social distance in line. Mask must be worn and kids that have them can take them off during pictures,” the Facebook event said.

At 2 p.m. Arcola United Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Drive-Thru at 11311 Arcola Rd, Fort Wayne. “Come drive through for FREE Easter egg kits; pre-filled eggs for family fun! Starts at 2pm and runs till we run out of kits!” the Facebook event said.



March 30

At 10:30 a.m., Huntington Parks & Recreation Department is holding an online Special Easter Toddler Tuesday. “Join us on March 30th at 10:30am to create some Easter masterpieces! We will be creating shaving cream Easter Eggs! Huntington Parks Department will supply all items needed! Just bring your kiddos! RSVP by calling 260-358-2323×2502 or emailing megan.thompson@huntington.in.us to make sure we have enough supplies!” the Facebook event said.



March 31

From 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity UMC – Fort Wayne will host and Easter Egg Hunt/Easter Escape at 608 Putnam St, Fort Wayne. “Come join us for an outdoor Easter Egg Hunt (weather permitting), along with an Easter Escape Room activity in the Write2Read room,” the Facebook event said



April 1

At 5 p.m., Bluffton Parks is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 800 W Silver St., Bluffton. “The lawn at Roush Park (925 W Silver) will be full of colorful eggs on Thursday, April 1st.Come at 5pm to meet some furry farm animals while you wait for the egg hunt to start. The free children’s egg hunt will begin at 5:30pm sharp (be sure to arrive by 5:15pm). Age groups are 4 and under, 5-8, 9 & up. This is a drop-in event,” the Facebook event said.

From 5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bluffton Parks is holding an Easter Dog Bone Hunt at 800 W Silver St., Bluffton. “Free dog bone egg hunt will be held at Roush Park starting promptly at 5:45PM. Pets must be on a leash at all times. Bring a bag or bucket to the event. This is a drop in event,” the Facebook event said.



April 2

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LifeWater Community Church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 5600 Westbreeze Trl, Fort Wayne. “We will be staggering the ages with the littles first ages 1-3 starting at 10am. 3 year olds-1st grade at 10:30am and 2nd-5th grades at 11am.Come out for outdoor fun, prizes, and Easter Egg Hunting,” the Facebook event said.

From 10 a.m. – noon, Millers Marry Manor – Garret is holding a DriveThru Easter Bunny Visit at 1367 S Randolph St., Garrett. “The Easter Bunny will be passing out treats and goodie bags to the cars and will be ready for a photo-op. We ask that vehicles enter the parking lot from Randolph St., stop under the awning, and exit on County Road 54. We look forward to seeing you there!” the Facebook event said.

At 3 p.m., the assisted living facility Silver Birch of Fort Wayne is holding a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 7125 S. Hanna St, Fort Wayne. “Come visit us for a fun afternoon of Easter egg hunting! Kids of all ages and family members are welcome,” the Facebook event said.



April 3

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 14318 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne. “We will be making every effort to hold this event OUTSIDE, even in weather for which we would move indoors. Please bring umbrellas, raincoats, hats, mittens, for whatever weather Indiana decides to throw at us! Masks will also be required for all adults and school-aged children,” the Facebook event said. “Please choose the time you would like to hunt and include the number of children who will be hunting from your family/group. If you are bringing extended family, friends or neighbors, please include them in your count as well. The egg hunt is open to all children, toddler thru 5th grade,” the registration page said.

At 10 a.m., the Van Wet Park Department and the Van Wert First United Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 1451 Leeson Ave, Van Wert, Ohio.Age groups include: 2 & Under, 3 & 4, 5-7 and 8-10 “The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to say “Hello” so parents and grandparents make sure you bring your camera/phone to capture the moment. Eggs will be provided, but children will need their own basket or bag to gather!… We will meet at the ball diamonds next to the concession stand. If weather or covid-19 concerns continue. We will consider a drive through scenario via the parking lot at Smiley Park. All questions can be ask via Facebook Messenger or simply call our office at 419-238-9121,” the Facebook event said.

From 10 a.m. – noon, North Highlands Church of Christ will hold a take home Easter Egg Hunt at 1414 Archer Ave, Fort Wayne. “This year we will be handing out Eater Egg Hunt Take Home Bags. Stop by the church entrance on Sat., April 3rd and pick up your bag to take home for your own family Easter Egg Hunt. One bag per child.,” the Facebook event said.

From 10 a.m. – noon, the Honeywell Foundation and five others will be holding a Drive Through Bunny Bash at 275 W Market St., Wabash. “The Easter Bunny will be on-site to deliver a take and make craft kit and Easter eggs right to your car! Limited to the first 300 kids,” the Facebook event said.

From 10 a.m. – noon, Psi Iota Xi Alpha Rho Chapter is holding The Garrett Easter Grab at 801 E Houston St., Garrett. “Come see the Easter Bunny and get a goody Easter bag and signed up to win some amazing prizes!… All kids will receive a grab/goody/surprise bag. The kids will also be signed up for additional prizes. We will have a “Live Drawing” on our Facebook page following the event at 5:00pm. This will also be posted on Garrett Happenings. In addition the winners will be notified by phone. Prize pick up will be the following Saturday April 10, 2021 from 10:00am – 11:00am.Covid-19 Precautions: Participants are to remain to their vehicles at all times and a required to a mask,” the Facebook event said. Ages include: birth through 5th grade

From 10 a.m. – noon, The Ridge will be holding a Free Extravaganza at 6424 Saint Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. “Join us at The Ridge Church for free candy for kids & Resurrection Day displays. We are across from Shoaff Park at 6424 St. Joe Rd. Ft. Wayne, IN 46835. We will be observing social distancing guidelines,” the Facebook event said.

At 10:30 a.m., St. Joe Church of Christ is holding an Easter “Egg”stravaganza at 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe. “Join us for lots of fun, lots of laughs, and lots of eggs! With games and a take home craft. Rain or Shine! We are so “egg”cited!” the Facebook event said.

At 10:30 a.m., New Haven United Methodist Church is holding Easter Fest 2021 at 630 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven. “We will meet in our church parking lot at 10:30am.This is an in person event but we will still do our part to remain safe. The entire event will take place outside. Plus, all adults and kids over 8 years old are required to wear a mask for this event. We also ask that you do your part to socially distance while at this event. That one is tricky we know! There will be a telling of the Easter story as well as a very large egg hunt that will cover our entire campus. PLUS, we will have a free photo station with the Easter Bunny!!” the Facebook event said.

At 11 a.m., the Culver Park Department is holding Culver Park Easter Egg Hunt at 819 E. Lake Shore Dr., Culver. “The hunt will begin at 11 am SHARP. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to the hunt to get into position. We will have over 5,000 eggs to hunt for.** Please wear a mask and socially distance when you can. The hunt will be broken up into age groups and be throughout the entire park to encourage social distancing.** As long as Marshall County is in the “blue zone” (the county has a point score below 1 when percent positivity and new cases per 100,000 residents are combined), there will be a hunt,” the Facebook event said.

From 11 a.m. – noon, Resurrection Lutheran Church will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 14318 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne. “The annual RESURRECTION EASTER EGG HUNT 2021 is on! With some minor format changes, we hope to let the kids who’ve had to forgo so many things this past year have something special this Easter. Sign up at the following link: https://bit.ly/2Odnq8f We will be making every effort to hold this event OUTSIDE, even in weather for which we would move indoors. Please bring umbrellas, raincoats, hats, mittens, for whatever weather Indiana decides to throw at us! Masks will also be required for all adults and school-aged children,” the Facebook event said.

From noon – 2 p.m., the Grant County Rescue Mission Ministry is holding a Community Easter Meal at 423 S. Gallatin St., Marion AND 121 E. South A St., Gas City. “A free traditional Easter meal will be available on Saturday, April 3 from noon to 2:00 pm for both dine-in and carry out… For more information or questions, call us at 765-662-0988,” the Facebook event said.

At 1 p.m., OCN-Ossian Nazarene Church, Town of Ossian, Indiana and Ossian Parks & Recreation will hold the Ossian Easter Egg Hunt at 3398 E 800 N, Ossian at the center of the track behind the elementary school. “Ages 0 – 14 are welcome. The kids will be split up into different age groups, which will be determined later. Over 5,000 eggs will be hidden and many different prizes will be available! Make sure to be on time because the egg hunt moves FAST! Hot dogs and chips will be available (while supplies last),” the Facebook event said.

From 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Riverfront Fort Wayne is holding Dog Dress-Up Day at 202 W Superior St., Fort Wayne. “All fashion-conscious pet lovers are invited to “unleash” their fur-pal’s sense of style at Dog Dress-Up Day to celebrate spring. Show off your pet’s personality with their fanciest neckwear or hairdo. No need to preregister; just show up to sniff some new friends and have a doggone good time. Dog owners and dogs can meet at the Auer Lawn. Note: The event area is not enclosed; please plan to keep your dog leashed and pick up after them,” the Facebook event said.



April 4

At 9 a.m., Martini Lutheran Church is holding the Martini Lutheran Church Egg Hunt at 333 Moeller Rd., New Haven. “Please join us for our Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday April 4th at 9:00am between services. Everyone is welcome,” the Facebook event said.

From 10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Three Rivers Distilling Company will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 224 E. Wallace St., Fort Wayne. “We will have eggs hidden all over the patio filled with candy and other fun prizes for the whole fam. The egg hunt times are listed below… If you plan on participating in the Easter egg hunt we ask that you please make a reservation so we can track how many participants we will have,” the Facebook event said. The Hunt: 10:45 a.m. 1st egg hunt 11:45 a.m. 2nd egg hunt 1:30 p.m. 3rd egg hunt

At noon, Faith Baptist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 989 W 700 S, Berne. “Free Easter egg hunt for all teens and children following the morning service,” the Facebook event said.

From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bigger Than Us Inc. is holding its 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 3201 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne. “Yes it’s that time again! Mark your calendar’s! Bring the kids out to have a great time in a family fun atmosphere. We will have a ton of prizes for the kids to win and we will be raffling away 2 hoverboards & 2 LED Scooters!!Egg race, Arts & Crafts and over 1000 eggs,” the Facebook event said. The group is looking for volunteers and donors. If interested, message the group.



April 11