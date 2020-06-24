List: Area 4th of July fireworks celebrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Rep. Jim Banks’ opponent Chip Coldiron told WANE 15 that Banks’ Reopen Our Schools Act is irresponsible.

"They are already strained to the max, and to threaten to take any money away I think it is very irresponsible for someone who says he wants to do the best for the students," said Coldiron. "If you want to do the best for the students get out there and talk to the superintendent and find out how you can actually help them."