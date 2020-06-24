List: Area 4th of July fireworks celebrations

Albion
Sept. 5 @ 8 p.m.
Central Noble High School campus

Angola
July 10, following Balloons Aloft illumination.
Commons Park

Auburn
Events canceled

Bluffton
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Bluffton Middle School

Columbia City
Postponed until September (date TBD)

Decatur
July 4 from 3-10 p.m.
Music and food, with fireworks at dusk
Riverside Center

Defiance
Events canceled

Delphos
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Activities during the day followed by fireworks
Stadium Park

Dunkirk
July 4 @ dusk
Gather at the park

Fairmount
July 11 @ dusk
Playacres Park

Fort Wayne
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Indiana Michigan Power Center

Garrett
Events canceled

Gas City
July 4 after 9 p.m.
Gas City Park

Hamilton
Events canceled

Huntington
July 4 @ dusk (approx. 9:30)
Near high school

Kendallville
Events canceled

Lake James
July 4 @ dusk
1st Basin

Lake Wawasee
July 4 @ 10:15 p.m.

Leo
Events canceled

Marion
July 3 @ 10 p.m.
Fireworks at Ballard Field

Markle
July 4 @ dusk
Markle Fish and Game Club

Nappanee
Events canceled (fireworks will be held during Apple Festival in September)

North Manchester
July 4 @ 9 p.m.
Manchester High School

North Webster
July 3 @ dusk

Portland
Events canceled

Roann
July 4
Tractor pulling field

Roanoke
July 4 @ dusk
Roanoke Park

Rome City
July 4
Sylvan Lake

Syracuse
July 3
Syracuse Lake

Topeka
Events canceled

Wabash
July 4 @ dusk
Field of Dreams

Warren
Aug. 29
Activities during the day, fireworks at dusk
Tower Park

Waynedale
Events canceled

Winona Lake
Events canceled

Wolcottville
Postponed indefinitely

