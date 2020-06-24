List: Area 4th of July fireworks celebrations

Albion
Sept. 5 @ 8 p.m.
Central Noble High School campus
Angola
July 10, following Balloons Aloft illumination.
Commons Park
Auburn
Events canceled
Bluffton
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Bluffton Middle School
Columbia City
Postponed until September (date TBD)
Decatur
July 4 from 3-10 p.m.
Music and food, with fireworks at dusk
Riverside Center
Defiance
Events canceled
Delphos
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Activities during the day followed by fireworks
Stadium Park
Dunkirk
July 4 @ dusk
Gather at the park
Fairmount
July 11 @ dusk
Playacres Park
Fort Wayne
July 4 @ 10 p.m.
Indiana Michigan Power Center
Garrett
Events canceled
Gas City
July 4 after 9 p.m.
Gas City Park
Hamilton
Events canceled
Huntington
July 4 @ dusk (approx. 9:30)
Near high school
Kendallville
Events canceled
Lake James
July 4 @ dusk
1st Basin
Lake Wawasee
July 4 @ 10:15 p.m.
Leo
Events canceled
Marion
July 3 @ 10 p.m.
Fireworks at Ballard Field
Markle
July 4 @ dusk
Markle Fish and Game Club
Nappanee
Events canceled (fireworks will be held during Apple Festival in September)
North Manchester
July 4 @ 9 p.m.
Manchester High School
North Webster
July 3 @ dusk
Portland
Events canceled
Roann
July 4
Tractor pulling field
Roanoke
July 4 @ dusk
Roanoke Park
Rome City
July 4
Sylvan Lake
Syracuse
July 3
Syracuse Lake
Topeka
Events canceled
Wabash
July 4 @ dusk
Field of Dreams
Warren
Aug. 29
Activities during the day, fireworks at dusk
Tower Park
Waynedale
Events canceled
Winona Lake
Events canceled
Wolcottville
Postponed indefinitely