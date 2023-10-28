FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The best of the best singers will be raising money to help a local non-profit. Well, at least pretending to be the best singers at the One Beat – Lip Sync Battle.

The event benefits Amani Family Services. The organization’s mission advancement director, Keiara Carr, stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

One Beat- Lip Sync Battle benefiting Amani Family Services is on Thursday, November 2nd, at 6 p.m. The event is being held at the Clyde Theatre. You can click here to learn more.