Lip gloss company started by young teens to hold vendor show to celebrate one year in business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a year in business, two young entrepreneurs have planned a vendor show to celebrate their milestone.

Faith Logan, 13, and Natasha McLemore, 12, started their lip gloss business StXrm in May 2020. The young teens decided to start the business to have something productive to do during the pandemic that would allow them to work together.

Together they have also organized their first Spring Fling Extravaganza, set to take place on Saturday, May 22. The one-day event will host 20 area vendors at D & J Vending at 5515 Coldwater Rd from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will also have live entertainment, food options, and feature a special appearance by Miss Fort Wayne, Cydney Bridges.

The girls will also be there selling their lip gloss in peach, pear, pineapple, coconut, and watermelon. They have glosses that have sparkles or ones with color in them, all made by the two Logan and McLemore. One of their favorite parts about making the glosses is that it allows them to work together.

“I think the best part is getting to see her every weekend and making a post together,” said McLemore.

Logan and McLemore have also decided to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Voices of Unity Youth Choir, in part because they cred choir CEO Marshall White with helping them learn entrepreneurship skills. White will be in attendance to accept the donation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The girls are still working on getting a website up and running but can be contacted by email at stxrmgloss@gmail.com.