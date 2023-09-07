ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Guests of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be able to enjoy a night of craft beer sampling, food, entertainment, and a silent auction to give back to the animals that many community members love.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will host the Lions, Tigers, and Beer fundraiser on September 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with all proceeds going to help with the cost of animal care, food, shelter, veterinary care, and enrichment.

The new silent auction event will allow participants to pack their suitcases, as this year 10 trips have been donated for individuals to bid on both in person and online. Trips include an Alaskan Cruise, Costa Rica, Tuscany, the Greek Islands, Key West, the Scottish Highlands, Spain, France, Iceland, and Croatia.

The cost of ticket ranges with VIP costing $75 with early admission and a staff-guided tour, and normal tickets being $50 for those buying ahead and $60 the night of the event.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets head to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s website.