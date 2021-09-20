‘Lions, Tigers and Beer Oh My!’: Registration open for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary fundraiser

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is holding its 14th annual ‘Lions, Tigers and Beer Fundraiser’ on Saturday.

The adult only, outdoor event will take visitors on a tour of the sanctuary while enjoying craft beers from area breweries: Kosciusko Kettleheads, LaOtto Brew House, Albion Ale House, Hop Lore, & Metazoa Brewing Company. The fundraiser will include a dinner, silent auction and entertainment.

The sanctuary said proceeds go to support operations including educational outreach efforts, animal enrichment and animal care.

Lions, Tigers and Beers starts at 6 p.m. at 1426 W. 300 N in Albion. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information visit www.bpsanctuary.org.

