Lincoln Elementary student brings knife to school, showed students before confiscation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lincoln Elementary Principal J.R. Ankenbruck is praising students and staff for reacted quickly when a student removed a knife from their backpack and showed nearby students.

In a letter sent home to families Wednesday, Ankenbruck said that just before 8 a.m., a student removed the knife and showed it to students. Teachers were notified of the incident and found the student. The knife was then confiscated.

“I appreciate the quick reaction of students and staff in addressing this situation. I take any threat to student and staff safety seriously, and we will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this situation,” the letter said.

Ankenbruck asks that parents thank their child on his behalf if they were involved and reported it to a staff member. Parents are also asked to talk to their child and remind them that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable to immediately report it to an adult.

It is unclear what grade the student was in or why they brought the knife to the school.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the school office at 260-467-5400.