MIDDLE POINT, Ohio. (WANE) – The Lima Symphony is hosting three orchestra shows at the Van Del Drive-In on Saturday night.

Awadagin Pratt, who has toured both internationally and at the White House, will be perform “Piano Concerto.” The other shows are “Romanian Folk Dances” and “Appalachian Spring Suite.”

The shows start at 6 p.m. The address for the drive-in is 19986 Lincoln Hwy, Middle Point, OH 45863.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on limasymphony.com.