FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An overturned semi at the corner of Coliseum Blvd. and Lima Rd. causes one lane to be closed.

Fort Wayne Allen County 911 is reporting that a northbound lane of Lima Rd. beginning at Coliseum will be shut down for at lease two hours.

The semi truck was turning from eastbound Coliseum Blvd. to northbound Lima Rd. when the truck rolled over.

The driver is not seriously hurt.

WANE 15’s Chris Darby is at the scene gathering more information.