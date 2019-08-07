Lilly Center sets field trip programming goal at 1,000 students

Teachers throughout Kosciusko County are invited to schedule a field trip at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams during the 2019-20 school year. Programs are available for kindergarten and first grade this fall, with second and third grade programming becoming available in the spring.

During the 2019-20 school year, programs are available for kindergarten through third grade classrooms. All field trips meet state and Next Generation Science standards.

“This school year, we’re hoping to inspire and empower 1,000 students,” said Sarah Baier, education program specialist at the Lilly Center.

Available days are quickly filling up, and November and December dates are almost full.

As the Lilly Center education team plans K-12 programming, it looks at current teaching standards for all subjects, from science to literature. The team then uses place-based and outdoor learning to connect kids to their local environment, and provides learning tools that teachers might not have otherwise, including the virtual aquarium and augmented reality sand tables. Several stations also involve the trails and wetland behind the Lilly Center.

To schedule a field trip, email Sarah Baier at baiersr@grace.edu, call 574-372-5100, ext. 6455, or view Lilly Center’s programs.