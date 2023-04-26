LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is among those offering condolences following the death of Ligonier Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel.

According to an obituary posted on the Yeager Funeral Home website, Fisel, 82, passed away Tuesday at 2:17 a.m. surrounded by her family.

Governor Holcomb spoke of her in a series of tweets:

Janet and I will mourn her loss and celebrate her life, her entrepreneur and artistic spirit, and eternal optimism. We can all learn much from the deep life she lived and have comfort knowing the positive lasting impacts her legacy will have on Ligonier’s future. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Fisel served as mayor for over 15 years and according to her obituary was a lifelong entrepreneur who owned and operated an antique store for many years. She also renovated several downtown buildings and lived in a historic home on Main Street.

A funeral service will be held in Patty’s honor at 2 pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, IN.