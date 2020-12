LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — A Noble County vehicle parts maker will close its Ligonier plant next year.

Vibracoustic will shut down its Gerber Street operation as of April 30, 2021, the company announced in a WARN Notice to the state.

Eighty-four jobs will be lost at the plant, though employees are eligible to transfer to new roles at other Vibracoustic locations, the notice said.

Vibracoustic makes products to reduce noice and vibration in vehicles.