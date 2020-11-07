Lights will continue, despite canceled annual event in downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Night of Lights is canceled this year due to the pandemic. However, the Downtown Improvement District is still putting on events to ring in the holidays.

A virtual lighting will not be happening, either. Instead, you’re encouraged to visit Santa and his reindeer, the giant wreath and other lights on your own time.

From the Downtown Improvement District:

Beginning at 7 p.m., viewers can tune in to WANE 15 to experience this annual tradition from the safety and comfort of their home as the Downtown Improvement District brings you Merry and Bright: A History of the Night of Lights presented by PNC Bank and sponsored by American Electric Power Foundation and WANE 15. For over 40 years, PNC has hosted the Santa and his reindeer display on the exterior of their Downtown office building.

“Our Fort Wayne community and the Downtown Improvement District have come together to create an alternative way to honor our annual tradition while keeping families safe during the ongoing challenges of this pandemic. While Santa and his reindeer would have loved to have us count down together for the lighting ceremony, we are certain he approves this safer option from the comfort of our homes,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president of northern Indiana.

Join us during the televised special as we take you through the history of the iconic holiday displays throughout Downtown, featuring the story of Santa and His Reindeer. All of the holiday displays and lights Downtown will remain lit through New Year’s Day 2021.

Merry and Bright: A Season of Lights: All season long you can enjoy lights and holiday displays throughout Downtown, like the I&M Merry Christmas wreath. We encourage you to bring your family and make your own special holiday memories with photo-ops throughout the holiday season. In addition to the familiar lighting displays, we invite you to decorate your Downtown home or business with holiday lights that would make Clark Griswold jealous. Take a photo using the hashtag #merryandbrightfw and share your creative displays with us.