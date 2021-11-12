‘Lights, Camera, Action’: Sweetwater rolls out the red carpet for premier of film shot in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The red carpet rolled out Friday night for the world premiere of a film shot in Fort Wayne last summer.

Actors from “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact” made the trip back to Fort Wayne for the premiere at Sweetwater. Many of the actors say Fort Wayne is a good place to make a movie.

“Fort Wayne is fantastic. I want to say that Fort Wayne is done with what every small town wants to do. Director Matt Berman and producer Mike Goulash have created a wonderful film which features this small, medium-size town in a beautiful way in all of its glory with the location patience, and the people that America loves,” said Chase Masterson, actress.

The movie is currently being shopped around and may be released in theaters or purchased by a streaming platform next year.