Lighten pasta dishes with zoodles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eating out at restaurants is always fun and takes the pressure off making dinner, but it’s not always the healthiest. Restaurants are trying to give diners lighter options, that includes Olive Garden.

The restaurant has rolled out a few new items to help cut calories, and give healthier options. Each dish is under 600 calories. That includes its Tastes of the Mediterranean menu. Olive Garden switched out its classic noodles for zoodles, or noodles made from zucchini.

Olive Garden stopped by Studio 15 to show how you can make a version of Zoodles Primavera at home. The restaurant says you can use a spiralizer at home, or some grocery stores carry zoodles ready-made.

For lunch, you can now order Lunch-Sized Favorites. The portions are smaller, and only cost $7.99.

For more information, click here.