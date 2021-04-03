LifeWater Community Church hosts Easter egg hunt

Swanson estimated about 80 kids participated in the hunt, which he said is a pretty typical turnout. The event also featured candy and prizes.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s LifeWater Community Church hosted an Easter egg hunt for children in fifth grade and younger on Saturday morning.

“People have missed being together, and reminding people that places like LifeWater are here for the community, gives us the opportunity to say we are here for you,” said Brain Swanson, the church’s children’s pastor. “That’s whether you’re comfortable coming out, or only at certain special events like this one, we are here. ”

Swanson estimated about 80 kids participated in the hunt, which he said is a pretty typical turnout. The event also featured candy and prizes.

LifeWater’s Easter church service will be held on Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

More information about the church can be found here.