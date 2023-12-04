VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Last year on November 15th rural Van Wert county was center stage to a mink hunt of titanic proportions.

The Van Wert sheriff’s office said that one or more suspects destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert releasing upwards of 40,000 mink in the process.

Mink that had to be killed.

There was concern about the release, mink are a nuisance species and allowing too many of them to escape could upset the balance of the local ecosystem, putting ground nesting birds like chickens and turkey particularly at risk.

That was the worry of Kirsten Barnhart, a Van Wert county resident who owns a multitude of birds.

“I told my boss I have to go, my barn was not secure for mink,” Barnhart said.

She reinforced the barn, but it wasn’t enough for her whole flock to be protected.

“I went out, I saw a dead chicken in the coup,” Barnhart said. “The head was gone, I knew it was a mink, I looked over and thought my rooster was dead too.”

The rooster (named Jack) was scratched, but not killed and made a full recovery.

The mink that snuck into the coop was eventually found and killed, but Barnhart says that she was lucky only to lose one chicken, and she says that to this day there has been a noticeable difference in local mink attacks.

“I actually have cousins who have a flock of ducks they lost I think a dozen or so of those,” Barnhart said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told WANE 15 while they don’t have specific estimations on the umber of mink in the wild, the wildlife division hasn’t received any reports of mink on farms.

The farm has since closed, and residents believe the facility will become a turkey farm.