Library’s Outreach Services help those in the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Did you know the library offers a service that brings the books to you, if you can’t get to a branch? It’s known as Outreach Services.

Outreach Services goes to over 40 facilities, like nursing homes, and goes to a little over 50 homes. The library says it brings books to over 200 customers every month.

One of those is Gene Dettmer, a World War II veteran. Gene is 94-years-old and rarely leaves his retirement community.

About a year ago Jon Frincke, with Outreach Services, received a phone call from Dettmer asking him to bring books. A year later, the two have bonded.

“Jon not only just told me about books, he brings me books. He knows what I like to read,” says Gene.

“A big part of this is just listening to what people want to tell us, and he’s got stories for sure,” says Jon.

Jon says the two usually sit down and talk, and of course, discuss the books Jon has brought.

“I wouldn’t have anything to do if it weren’t for reading. And I do like to read. And it helps me a lot to read. It makes me feel, you know, better,” says Gene.

