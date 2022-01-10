Lewinsky lecture at Purdue Fort Wayne postponed due to COVID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Monica Lewinsky’s scheduled talk at Purdue Fort Wayne set for later this month has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Lewinsky was set to speak at the university Jan. 25 as part of the Omnibus Speaker Series. “Due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Indiana and nationwide, and to ensure as safe of an experience as possible for patrons in attendance at the university’s 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall at Rhinehart Music Center,” though, the lecture was postponed.

Representatives of Lewinsky and university officials have begun working to establish a new date for her visit later this year, the university said.

Lewinsky was a White House intern when she was flung into the national spotlight for an affair with then-President Bill Clinton. She now advocates for a safer social media environment as a social activist in the battle against online harassment.

The next Omnibus lecture is Feb. 17 featuring former Republican National Committee Chairman and political commentator Michael Steele.