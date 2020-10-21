Letter from Pres. Trump in food donations draws confusion; area food bank responds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anyone receiving boxes of food from the federal Farmers to Families Food Box Program will likely receive a letter from the White House and the president. While some food banks are removing the letters, an area food bank is choosing to add its own letter in response.

The letter from the White House appears to have been placed in the boxes beginning around March, according to John Wolf, chief executive officer at Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc.

The letter begins by saying:

As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities. As part of our response to the coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America… Signed Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

According to the White House statement, over the last four weeks a total of 50 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have been delivered to American families. It is unclear when this statistic was determined as there is no date included in the letter.

President Trump urges “all Americans to continue to adhere to the important precautions set fourth in the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding how to best protect yourself and your family.”

The letter concludes by saying, “you and your loved ones are cherished members of our great American Family. This pandemic has brought many hardships on millions of hardworking individuals and communities through no fault of their own. We will support America’s recovery every step of the way. Together, we will overcome this challenge, and our Nation will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

On Oct. 1, the Washington Post published an article titled, ‘Food banks are removing the signed letter Trump wanted to include in every food-aid box’ which discussed how a few food banks are handling the letter.

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is removing the letters at distribution sites and asking any of the neighborhood pantries in their network that receive these boxes to do the same, says Keely Hopkins, the food bank’s communications and social media manager. Article by the Washington Post

Hopkins told the Washington Post: “We wouldn’t put any third-party messaging in our boxes, and we wouldn’t want anyone to think we are pushing a political message.”

With other food banks choosing not to include the letter, Kate Leone, chief government relations officer at Feeding America told the Washington Post, “It is our understanding that the distributors are under contractual obligation to include the letter, but the food banks are not required to include them, so many will be removing them. But that is time-consuming.”

Here in Fort Wayne, Community Harvest Food Bank has chosen to keep the letter due to a significant decrease in volunteers and not enough man power to remove them all.

“We really, physically did not have the man power to go through all these boxes and located the letters,” Wolf said.

In response to the lack of man power, Community Harvest and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, Inc. decided to include a letter to reiterate their nonpartisan standpoint.

The letter from Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, Inc. begins by reminding readers that the food banks take pride in being nonpartisan organizations. Stating, “that commitment to nonpartisanship allows us to work closely with our federal, state, and local officials ot fight hunger, regardless of political affiliation.”

Wolf explains that, “we’re nonpartisan. We really don’t want to take sides on political information.”

The letter continues saying, “… today you are receiving a box of food from the federal Farmers to Families Food Box Program which was established by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help farmers during the COVID crisis. This box contains a letter from the White House.”

Wolf says that the letters are added when they are packed by the third party vendors.

The fact that the Food Bank is redistributing Farmers to Families program boxes containing a letter from the White House does not imply, nor should it be interpreted as, an endorsement of any political belief or candidate by or on behalf of the Food Bank. The letter from Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, Inc and Community Harvest Food Bank.

The letter ends by asking anyone who is in need of food or assistance to reach out to the food bank who distributed the letter or call 211 – because, as Wolf says, “We’re here to feed people, and that’s what we do well.”