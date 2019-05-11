Letter carriers to pick up food donations for Stamp Out Hunger event

Letter carriers will pick up more than envelopes and packages on Saturday.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their annual Stamp Out Hunger event May 11.

The organization sent a card and plastic bag to many mailboxes earlier this month. They ask those to fill the bags with nonperishable food items to be donated to local food banks. For the event, the filled bags can be placed next to mailboxes to be picked up by the letter carriers on Saturday.

The donated goods will help feed local families as they are distributed to food banks and pantries throughout the community.