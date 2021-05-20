Leo man uses medical alert bracelet to call for help after his home explodes

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A Leo man used a medical alert bracelet to call for help after his home exploded Wednesday morning, trapping him inside.

Around 9:15 a.m., Northeast Allen County Fire Department said crews were called to 16601 Painter Road after a man used his medical alert bracelet to call for help. Responding crews found a home that had exploded with a man trapped inside.

Rescue crews said they had to extricate the homeowner who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials report that the explosion happened in the basement due to a leaking propane gas line in the area near the furnace.

The investigation is ongoing.