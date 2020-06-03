Leo High School senior class works together to raise money for Fort Wayne organization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seniors from Leo High School came together to raise money for a local organization as part of a new senior tradition. The organization they chose to donate the money to is Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

The students raised money by selling customized t-shirts and books, that they call Senior Spirit Books. The book includes pictures of the senior class and quotes from the students. In total, the students raised over $3,000 for Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children Executive Director, Debbie Meyer, said that the money raised will help to keep the programs and services going at no cost to families.

“The other cool thing, it’s like kids helping kids. You know they see the importance of Erin’s House and why it’s so important and I think that’s the other things that makes it so special, is that it’s kids helping kids,” said Meyer.

Leo Senior, Meredith Minich, said that she hopes senior classes follow the tradition of giving back to the community for years to come.

“So we started a senior charity project and got another teacher on board. We are hoping that the other classes follow and kind of like start a legacy as the class of 2020 to do good and give back to the community,” said Minich.