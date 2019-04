Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 file photo, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute during a Memorial Day ceremony in Linden, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal - MLive.com via AP)

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 file photo, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute during a Memorial Day ceremony in Linden, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal - MLive.com via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 6 Seniors from Leo High School will be getting the highest rank award in Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout.

The Court of Honor starts at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday April 14th.

The Ceremony is at the St. Vincent Boy Scout Lodge located at 8965 Auburn Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.