LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County.

Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main.

Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as many vendors with seasonal décor and many other handmade items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be food and drinks for sale.

Along with shopping, those in attendance can enjoy “pumpkin bowling,” a cornhole tournament, and an outdoor family-friendly Halloween movie.

Organizers said the event highlights what the town has to offer through a partnership with the Leo-Cedarville Foundation and the businesses of Leo and Cedarville.