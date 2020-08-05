Leo-Cedarville’s Streetscape project breaks ground with Stellar Communities funding

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday morning Leo-Cedarville broke ground on a streetscape project in downtown.

This project involves two-blocks of Center Street, from Hosler Road to Walnut Street.

Improvements made during construction include a downtown gathering place, pedestrian friendly streetscape, ADA ramps, new lighting and planter boxes.

“It’s going to provide economic opportunity for the area and improve the entire area in terms of public safety,” said John Eastes Town Council President for Leo-Cedarville. “Its going to draw people to the community and provide economic opportunity for existing businesses as well as those that will join us in the future.”

Funding for this project comes from the $750 thousand that the town received through Indiana’s “Stellar Communities” program.

Most of the work should be done by December. The construction are will stay open to local traffic.