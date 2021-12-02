Leo-Cedarville celebrates completion of downtown revitalization projects

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Leo-Cedarville joined the NewAllen Alliance and the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to cut the ribbon on three revitalization projects completed this year.

The projects focused on the area of S.R. 1 and Main Street. One involved a $1,247,000 streetscape improvement project along two blocks of Center Street from Hosler Road and Walnut Street. That project involved a more pedestrian-friendly streetscape with ADA ramps as well as new lighting and planter boxes. Improvements were also made in the area of Wayne and Main Streets.

With the completion of the infrastructure projects, a mural called the Pride of Leo was installed at the northwest corner of the intersection with S.R. 1 and Main St.