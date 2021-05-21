Lemonade Day invites young entrepreneurs to learn how to run their own business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids throughout northeast Indiana can learn the basics of entrepreneurship using a common childhood activity, selling lemonade.

Saturday’s Lemonade Day teaches kids how to run their own business and even earn prizes. The goal is simple: create and successfully manage their own lemonade stand.

To be successful, kids and parents will need to address these critical questions: Where will the stand be set up? How will this stand be unique compared to competitors? Could other items be sold along with lemonade?

Depending on how families do on Saturday, it is possible that they could earn prizes too. A bike grand prize will be awarded to the top seller in each county participating in Lemonade Day – Allen, Whitley, Noble and DeKalb County. There are also some cash prizes available for top sellers.

There is no cost to register. By signing up on the Lemonade Day Northeast Indiana website, kids and families will receive a free tote bag with materials to help plan for their own lemonade stand.