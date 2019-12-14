LEGO Championship held at Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of Indiana’s future stars in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math gathered at Purdue University Fort Wayne on Saturday for the FIRST LEGO League Championship.

Students competed Saturday in the 20th annual event.

The robotics tournament was the high point of competition for 48 teams made up of students between the ages of 9 and 14 who participated in this statewide STEM program.

Each team created a LEGO robot that would help create new, innovative solutions to everyday problems through robots.

Two winners from Saturday’s competition will advance to the World Festival in Detroit in April.