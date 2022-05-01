FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is showing off some LEGO architecture Sunday afternoon.

Enthusiasts of all ages have their unique builds on display for the event that unites LEGO builders in their passion for the brick creations.

The event also features a presentation by a representative of General Motors. Priyanka Koratpallikar, an industrial engineer for the auto manufacturer, is discussing “the importance of systems”.

Science Central is open from noon to 5 p.m., with LEGO Day running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who register for the event are admitted to Science Central for free Sunday. Fill out the form here.