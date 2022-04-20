FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– It’s 4/20, a day popularly known by cannabis users to celebrate the plant that remains largely illegal in the U.S.

On Wednesday, a rally to legalize medical cannabis took place near the Allen County courthouse. Several people were seen at the corner of East Berry St and South Clinton St holding up signs that advocated for the legalization of medical cannabis.

The rally was led by Indiana NORML, the state’s affiliate of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

“The people we’re trying to reach out to is our politicians. There are studies that show that anywhere from 68% to 90% of Hoosiers want medical cannabis legal,” Denise Beach, Vice Chairman of Indiana NORML said. “So I think it’s time for our politicians to listen to the Hoosiers, listen to the ones that put them in their jobs, and do what we want. It’s what’s best for us, not just the medical aspect but also the money it can create for our state.”