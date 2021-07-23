Left-Lane Law violations on the rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police wants to remind drivers that if they’re going too slow in the left lane, they need to move over.

Under the Left Lane Law, a vehicle traveling below the speed limit in the far left lane of a highway with two or more lanes must move over.

The law was passed six years ago. Indiana State Police have written nearly 7,000 warnings and over 700 tickets for the Left Lane Law since 2015.

So far this year, officers have issued nearly 700 warnings and 53 citations.

Under Indiana’s “slowpoke” law, someone found driving too slowly can face a maximum fine of $500.