Lee’s debuting new chicken sandwich on May 4

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Lee’s chicken sandwich

Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is adding a new chicken sandwich to its menu nationwide on May 4. This limited-time-offer is available at 93 locations until June 28. 

Fried chicken fans can get a four-ounce, hand-battered and honey-dipped white meat chicken fillet topped with dill pickles and chipotle ranch dressing, served on a warm brioche bun. Consumers can choose their level of spice with either the Spicy or Famous Recipe flavor option.  

“We’re excited to bring a chicken sandwich to our customers,” said Chuck Cooper, President and CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “With all the news about chicken sandwiches, our fans have been clamoring to see a chicken sandwich on our menu and we’re happy to be able to bring the famous flavor and quality to them in a sandwich form. If our test markets are any indication, our operators across the country are going to be even busier than they are now.”

Chicken enthusiasts can visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/locations/all to find the nearest location. The quick-service restaurant chain also serves homestyle fried chicken, breast strips, delicious country sides and more. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss