Lee’s debuting new chicken sandwich on May 4

Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is adding a new chicken sandwich to its menu nationwide on May 4. This limited-time-offer is available at 93 locations until June 28.

Fried chicken fans can get a four-ounce, hand-battered and honey-dipped white meat chicken fillet topped with dill pickles and chipotle ranch dressing, served on a warm brioche bun. Consumers can choose their level of spice with either the Spicy or Famous Recipe flavor option.

“We’re excited to bring a chicken sandwich to our customers,” said Chuck Cooper, President and CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “With all the news about chicken sandwiches, our fans have been clamoring to see a chicken sandwich on our menu and we’re happy to be able to bring the famous flavor and quality to them in a sandwich form. If our test markets are any indication, our operators across the country are going to be even busier than they are now.”

Chicken enthusiasts can visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/locations/all to find the nearest location. The quick-service restaurant chain also serves homestyle fried chicken, breast strips, delicious country sides and more.