Leaving Afghanistan: A look back at 122nd Fighter Wing deployments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the course of two decades of American involvement in Afghanistan, the 122nd Fighter Wing, based in Fort Wayne, has been deployed twice to the region. Following the evacuation of Americans from the country, the base has taken a look back on the time spent serving in the war.

The 122nd’s A-10s were first deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Nearly one-third of the airmen at the base left in October and returned in April, 2015 as part of Operations Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom.

About 300 airmen were also deployed to the air base in Kandahar, Afghanistan for three months in 2018. The Warthogs were used in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

A look back: Joyful reunions, 2018





































The 122nd Fighter Wing has seen over 2,000 service members volunteer for deployments around the world, since September 11, 2001.