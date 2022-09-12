FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy.

A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.

The temporary exhibit opens Sept. 24. and runs through Dec. 31.

Science Central said the exhibit is bilingual, with text panels in English and Spanish.