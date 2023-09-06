FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New and experienced bakers are learning how to decorate cookies Wednesday that look almost too good to eat.

AmyBakes Custom Cookies created treats with royal icing at Country Kitchen SweetArt, including a special cookie for WANE 15.

Country Kitchen SweetArt regularly holds classes that cover all things sweet treats. Wednesday’s event is “Royally Fun” with Amy Saleik, the owner of AmyBakes.

Bakers are learning basic techniques with royal icing– described as the smooth, delicate icing that often adorns cookies on magazine covers. There was a class at 10 a.m. and another is being held at 6 p.m.

Those interested in a future class can visit the shop on Speedway Drive off Coliseum Boulevard to learn how to create intricate cupcakes, caramel apples, holiday-themed cookies and more.

Check out all the upcoming classes on the shop’s website.