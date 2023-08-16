STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Officers in Steuben County are hosting a self-defense class in September that teaches women how to be aware of their surroundings and protect themselves.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering the free program for ages 12 and older through R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) Systems, which started in 1989 and is composed of certified instructors teaching classes around the world.

The release said 90% of self-defense is awareness, which is what the classes focus on, along with risk prevention, reduction, and avoidance. The program includes one lecture night and two nights of practicing techniques, with hands-on training and simulation being part of the final night.

The program will take place Sept. 10, 17, and 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary School at 1205 W Main St. in Pleasant Lake. A $20 deposit will be collected during registration and returned to participants who complete all three nights of the program.

To register, call First Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.