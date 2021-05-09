LEARN Resource Center to host safety fair

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The LEARN Resource Center will host its Kids Fest and Safety Fair on Friday, May 21.

“The safety fair is kind of like a big resource for parents and families to come out and to go to different places and learn what’s available for the summer and different safety topics as well,” said Michele Reasoner, the center’s operations manager.

The fair will have 10 vendors, including the New Haven Fire Department discussing fire safety, Lutheran hospital teaching helmet safety and a martial arts live demonstration. Reasoner said every vendor at the fair will provide an interactive activity for families and their children to participate in.

The fair is free and will be held at Schnelker Park, located at 956 Park Ave, New Haven.

Reasoner said the LEARN Resource Center is always looking donations and volunteers for certain events. Its also actively looking to add two more board members.

More information can be found here.