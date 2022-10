NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The community can learn more about charities in the area Sunday at a Generosity Fair.

Booths are set up in the gym of Central Lutheran School in New Haven with several charities explaining who they are and what they stand for.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the program starts at 2 p.m. featuring a guest speaker– Melissa Montana, the CEO and president of STAR 88.3.

Thrivent Legacy Consultants is holding the event.