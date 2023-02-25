FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have you ever wanted to learn how to be a beekeeper? A workshop next week with Bee Great Local will help you step in the right direction.

David Mullins with Bee Great stopped by WANE 15 to share more about what the workshop entails. You can see that in the interview above. Mullins also shares what it takes to become a beekeeper.

Bee Great Local’s Beginner Beekeeping School is on Saturday, March 4. The class starts at 10 a.m. at Electric Works. It costs $199 and includes an assembled starter hive plus a mentorship. Seating is limited. To learn more about the class, click here.